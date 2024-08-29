The Shin Bet has decided to transfer Amiram Ben Uliel, who was convicted of murdering the Dawabsheh family in the village of Duma in 2015, from a high-security detention facility to a religious wing.

According to a report by Amit Segal, the move was the Shin Bet's initiative and is a result of a joint effort by religious Zionist rabbis led by Rabbi Yaakov Medan, Rabbi Menachem Burshtein, and representatives of Rabbi Dov Lior, together with officials from the Jewish Department of the Shin Bet.

Segal noted that the Shin Bet's decision to move the convect to a religious wing stems from humanitarian considerations. Last Passover, as well as during the past fall holidays, Ben Uliel was transferred from solitary confinement to a religious wing.

The "Justice for Amiram" organization recently claimed that Ben Uliel's condition had deteriorated after he was transferred from solitary confinement in the Eshel Prison to solitary confinement in the high-security wing in the Ayalon Prison.

The organization noted that while imprisoned at the Eshel Prison, Amiram was allowed to walk around in the yard with another prisoner, but at the Ayalon Prison, he was in total isolation, both in his cell and in the yard. In addition, the organization claimed that his permission to be visited by rabbis was revoked. As a result, the people with whom he was allowed to be in contact diminished significantly.