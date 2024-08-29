Nechama and Hatzala for Israel donated a ceramic vest and military helmet in memory of IDF soldier Nitai Metodi, who was tragically killed in a battle with terrorists in Gaza.

Lera, Nitai’s mother, said: “Nitai was a hero who inspired everyone who knew him. This is a deeply moving way to honor his memory.”

Nitai Metodi, a soldier from Unit 6310 of the IDF’s “Jerusalem” Brigade, lost his life in a confrontation with terrorists in central Gaza.

Mishima Moskowitz, CEO of Nechama and Hatzala for Israel, has been tirelessly supporting soldiers in both northern and southern Israel since October 7th. Recently, Moskowitz visited Nitai’s mother, Lera, to offer his condolences and informed her of the decision to donate a ceramic vest and military helmet in Nitai’s memory.

Lera was deeply moved and expressed: “Nitai was a hero who inspired all who knew him. This is an exciting and meaningful way to keep his memory alive. I have only one request of my country: ensure that Nitai’s sacrifice was not in vain. We will preserve his memory and make sure no one forgets him.”

Moshiko Moskowitz, CEO of Nechama and Hatzala for Israel, added: “As a reservist since October 7th, I came directly from Gaza to meet Lera and comfort her during this difficult time. After hearing incredible stories about Nitai, I knew it was fitting to honor his memory in a way he would have appreciated—by ensuring another soldier can continue the mission in the safest way possible."

"I promised Lera that we will continue to do everything we can to support our soldiers and keep Nitai’s memory alive.”

The national headquarters of Nechama and Hatzala for Israel is located in Givatayim. From the very beginning of the war, the organization has made significant contributions to both the IDF and civilians affected in the south and north of Israel.

The association has donated military and medical supplies to soldiers, assisted wounded civilians, and provided extensive support to families evacuated from their homes following the tragic events of October 7th. To date, the organization has supported over 12,000 IDF soldiers and 3,000 families.