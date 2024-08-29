On October 7, a Slichot ceremony combined with the dedication of a Torah scroll and a central prayer service will take place, attended by bereaved families, families of hostages, and wounded IDF soldiers. This year, 19 central prayer ceremonies will be held and broadcast live.

As the month of Elul begins, the month of mercy and forgiveness, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing to host the multitudes of the Jewish nation, as it does every year, during the traditional Slichot ceremonies and the High Holidays, anticipating the arrival of thousands of worshippers and visitors every night at the central ceremonies.

In light of the great desire and demand from the broader public to participate in the central Slichot ceremonies, it has been decided this year to add more Slichot ceremonies, holding 19 central Slichot gatherings accompanied by a cantor, sound amplification, and large screens set up at the Western Wall Plaza. This is intended to disperse the crowds and allow everyone to come to Jerusalem and join the Slichot gatherings throughout the entire period of the High Holy Days. The Slichot ceremonies will be broadcast live on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s website for those who are unable to physically attend the Western Wall Plaza but wish to partake in the moving events.

The first Slichot ceremony at the Western Wall Plaza will take place on Wednesday, 1 Elul 5784, September 4, 2024, starting at 12:15 AM.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing for the peak events to be held on Erev Rosh Hashanah and Erev Yom Kippur. This year, marking the first anniversary of the infamous day, October 7, another central Slichot ceremony will be held at the Western Wall Plaza, including the dedication of a Torah scroll in memory of the murdered and fallen, may their memory be blessed. During this ceremony, prayers will be offered for the quick return of the hostages to their homes, for the recovery of the wounded and well-being of IDF soldiers, and for the evacuated from the north and south of Israel to return to their homes safely and soon. The ceremony will be attended by rabbis, public figures, bereaved families, and families of hostages and wounded IDF soldiers.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated, "The traditional Slichot ceremonies at the Western Wall Plaza unite the Jewish people in all its diversity and contribute to unity during the most significant month of the year. We urge the public to come early for Slichot throughout the month of Elul, and not just during the final days of Slichot and the Ten Days of Repentance, in order to alleviate crowding and ensure the safety and well-being of all those who come to the Western Wall."

Meanwhile, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing for unique Slichot tours, following the piyutim (liturgical poems) and Slichot in the Old City and at the Western Wall Tunnels sites, which will be held, as they are every year, in an enhanced format.

The new exhibit at the Western Wall Tunnels, "The Gateway to Heaven," recently opened to the public, the Chain of Generations Center, and the route in the Western Wall Tunnels, "The Great Bridge," will be open especially during the Slichot period until the early hours of the morning.