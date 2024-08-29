The Biden administration has allowed antisemitism in America to reach unprecedented levels - despite Biden's words against Jew-hatred - forcing American Jews to live as if they are under siege. Jews who share the almost-universal Jewish connection to the land of Israel face insult, threat, ostracism, and outright violence.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for the upcoming 2024 elections has refrained from unequivocally disavowing blatant anti-Israel and anti-Jew voices among the Democratic ranks. She wants the votes of progressives, Muslims and the "Uncommitted", but if elected, that may change.

However, the safety and security of Jews in America are under threat like never before. Over the past four years anti-Semitism in America has gotten out of control. Is this the legacy of today’s Democratic Party or can we trust Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff to fight antisemitism?

Many among the ranks of supporters of Kamala Harris who have organized tens of thousands of demonstrations on the campuses and streets of America against Israel and American Jews have demanded that Harris disavow support for Israel and consider an arms embargo on Israel immediately.

Kamala Harris has not unequivocally condemned the antisemitic posters or slogans calling for the annihilation of Israel, or the rationalizing of the October 7th massacre by Hamas. In fact, she said the protesters were ‘showing what human emotion should be.'

The DNC did not allow protesters to disrupt the proceedings and few than expected showe up, but pro-Hamas hysteria has become part and parcel of the Democratic Party’s base. Rather than clearly disavow or condemn these demands, Kamala Harris in a recent speech in Detroit, a hotbed of anti-Jew and anti-Israel supporters responded "If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that.”

The 2024 election is critical. Do we want America to be a safe Jewish home for our children and grandchildren? In that case, all Jews need to vote as if their lives were at stake - because they are.

American Jews living in Israel, all 500,000 of them, must get involved in the coming Presidential elections. The American Jewish vote in Israel can make the difference between Jew hatred on the streets of America or an America of peace and prosperity for all. American Jews living in Israel alongside the American Jewish vote in America can be a critical voting bloc in American support for Israel.

American Jews who live in Israel can cast their votes here in Israel while their vote will be tallied according to the state that they were registered as voters.

In the 2020 elections in which Donald Trump lost the tallied votes in a number of critical states, the Jewish populations of those states tell the whole story.

State Jewish Population where Trump lost the vote:

2022 2020 lost by:

Arizona 123,725 10,457

Georgia 141,020 11,779

Pennsylvania 434,165 81,660

The indisputable fact that 40% of registered Jews in the State of Florida voted for Donald Trump in 2020 played a critical part to help clinch his win in that state.

During the Trump Presidency, Donald Trump proved his reliability and trustworthiness for the American Jewish community and for the State of Israel. President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, supported the democratically elected government of Israel and pulled the United States out of the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. His national policy of putting America at the forefront of the free Democratic world helped broker the Abraham Accords which enabled the establishment of bilateral relations between Israel and Arab states.

President Trump signed the Taylor Force Act which prohibited U.S. payments to the Palestinian Authority as long as the Palestinian Authority supported and paid salaries to Palestinian terrorists convicted of murdering Jews and American citizens living or visiting Israel.

Kamala Harris has not served as president, so we cannot compare the two on pro-Israel actions.

However, to stand up and be counted, now is the time to act. If you have family or friends who live in Israel, you can help them contact organizations such as Republicans overseas Israel.com or JewschooseTrump.com to get assistance and guidance to go through the process of registering overseas for the November Presidential elections. The goal of these organizations is to register more than 500,000 eligible American-Israeli voters, residing in Israel, to vote in the coming general elections for the office of the President of the United States, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

With just over two months from Election Day, November 5, 2024, Republicans Overseas Israel as well as Democrats Overseas are launching a campaign to get Israeli Americans to voite. The more than 500,000 American citizens residing in Israel who are eligible to vote can influence the Electoral College outcome in the “Swing States” and thereby determine who will be the next President of the United States.

Today Israel needs a true friend in the White House on whom it can depend more than ever, especially at this time of crisis. To make sure this happens, you must work to elect the candidate you think will serve Israel best,, stand at Israel’s side throughout his Presidency and prove that he os a loyal friend to the State of Israel.

Below is contact information for Republicans overseas Israel, an organization that can help and facilitate the process of registering in Israel for the November 4 elections no matter who you vote for:

Republicans overseas Israel: www.Republicans overseas Israel.com

Director, Maayan Yacov: + 972 50-444-6944 Office: + 972-2-6336300 email: [email protected]

JewschooseTrump- an organization dedicated to helping Donald Trump get re-elected. Follow them on Facebook at Jews Choose Donald Trump:

https://www.facebook.com/JewsChooseTrump and on Twitter @jewschoosetrump.



