"Tel Aviv is in flames"; "our forces have conquered Kfar Saba"; "we threw all the Jews into the sea" – sentences such as these were not uttered by Nasrallah and Co., but on the "Kol Haraam" [Voice of Thunder] broadcasts from Cairo before (and during) the Six-Day War.

A great deal has changed since then, but one thing remains the same: the gap between the terrorists' boastful threats and reality.

The lies, which are exposed time and time again, are not because of their backwardness, but stem mainly from the gap between an over-active imagination and reality. Reality is God's work and therefore fundamentally good, and "the measure of Divine beneficence is …greater than the measure of Divine punishment" [Tosefta Sotah daled].

The horror scenarios are almost always exaggerated compared to what actually happens.

Clearly, the State of Israel is now facing significant challenges, but

-a virus is not the end of the world;

-an enemy country that is collapsing economically and socially cannot destroy the State;

-a terrorist organization without a conventional army and a civilian home front, can mostly threaten;

And both on a national and personal level

– a few thousand Kaplan maniacs cannot bring down a society of seven and a half million Jews;

-38°C is not a "deadly heat wave";

-a thug who curses on the road is pitiful;

-an inflammatory online outburst does not deserve a response.

A sober and optimistic view does not belittle threats but rather evaluates them accurately, not more and not less than they really are, and prepares its reactions accordingly.

The bad will pass

The good will prevail

With God's help.