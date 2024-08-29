The Beyadenu organization, which focuses on Jewish return to the Temple Mount, has launched an Arabic-language site with historical information on the Mount.

Immediately after Tisha B'av, when the Jewish People mourn the Holy Temples which stood on the Temple Mount and were destroyed millennia ago, the ISA and Jerusalem's Mayor Moshe Lion published video clips explaining why Jews are forbidden to ascend the Mount, and that Jewish visits to the Mount are "dangerous."

This week, Beyadenu launched its Arabic-language site, which features a historical survey of important Temple Mount dates; a video clip, translated into Arabic, with all of the facts on the Temple Mount; and an interactive map which shows all of the most important locations on the Temple Mount for the Jewish people.

Tom Nisani, Director-General of Beyadenu, said, "This site should have been created by the Israeli government years ago, in order to spread the truth and stop the incitement and lies [spread by Sheikh] Raed Salah [Abu Shakra], [MK] Ahmad Tibi, and their friends."

"In the place where the government is silent and the Shin Bet shows weakness, we will act in order to present the truth about the Temple Mount!"