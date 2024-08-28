For months on end, ever since the horrific Simchat Torah massacre, the media worldwide has spoken of the conflict as the Israel-Hamas war. And broadly that may be accurate- but it’s hardly the story that needs to be told. One could just as well call the Second World War the Italian-Ethiopian War. There is a much greater weight on one end of the lever, and nobody wants to acknowledge it.

The Muslim world has become an invisible superpower- and every so often, it becomes visible and gives us warning. There is no singular organization you can point a finger at and declare it the Islamic NATO, but there are certainly key power-players; Ayatollah Khomeini, may he take a long walk off a short dock, or Sheikh Tamim of Qatar, a country which graciously hosts Hamas’ top brass to shield them from the repercussions of a war they started. This network has been growing stronger for decades now. It is the reason why, when Hamas butchers innocents in Israel, Houthis fire missiles at ships on the Red Sea.

The Muslim empire is founded on oil money and uranium threat: were it not for these huge sources of international leverage, the entire structure would be easily toppled. But there is a third pillar adjoined to these two- Jew hatred. What keeps radical groups of violent Islamist fanatics from slaughtering each other over differences in their doctrine is that there are Jews to kill. Were it not for the fact that there is a supply of Jews they want to slaughter, these dictators’ egos would clash into the kind of bloody atrocity the Iran-Iraq War became.

You will not see the Muslim empire treated as such by Western media, but those intangible bonds are absolutely there. When the Ayatollah speaks of a “resistance front” (“resistance”, in his mouth, means “murder every Jew in the world”), he refers to this empire. When politicians ramble about improving relationships with the Levant, or SWANA or MENA or whichever trendy acronym is in style to avoid uttering the words “Middle East”, they are referring to this empire. This is an empire of violent Islamic supremacy, and nobody dares to look it in the eye.

This empire extends further than the area conquered under the sword of the first Muslim expansion. Consider the number of immigrants into Europe who accept more readily the authority of the Ayatollah than that of presidents or prime ministers. Consider the droves who come to America, who now chant about how their new home country and all its allies should burn and fall for opposing the expansion of the Muslim empire. These are colonies of the Muslim empire, and like all colonies, they serve to broaden the reach of their founding power.

The potentates of the Muslim empire, to be sure, are not hand-picking special operatives to infiltrate foreign countries. Many Iranian immigrants, for instance, are those who fled the rise of the Ayatollah’s regime, specifically seeking escape from living under the extremists coming to power. But if one in one thousand immigrants has the potential for being a violent extremist, that gives the clerics and dictators and terrorist ringleaders thousands of fuses to light across the communities of expatriate Muslims around the world.

This power bloc is well-developed at this point. They have roots throughout Europe, in Canada and America, and an unassailable stronghold in the Middle East. But it needs to be recognized that their biggest advantage is their invisibility: nobody wishes to acknowledge this web of alliances. In a world of political correctness nobody wants to revert to the post-9/11 stereotypes of every single Muslim in the world hiding a bomb vest under their shirt- but beyond simple tact, that is also not the threat this Muslim empire and its colonies present.

The threat comes in surges of voters lining up for politicians with policies friendly to Islamic values, in building up garrisons of Muslims ready to harass, attack, march and chant if the empire does not get its way. The threat of this invisible empire is the establishment of knives held to the Western world’s throat- while Westerners refuse to look down and see them.