Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday toured the northern border.

At the start of the visit, the Prime Minister visited the IDF Northern Command headquarters where he received an operational briefing by the Head of Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin on the significant strike against Hezbollah as part of a pre-emptive attack to lift the threat from the terrorist organization, which was carried out early last Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Netanyahu then visited a kibbutz in the Upper Galilee together with the Head of Northern Command and 92st Division commander Brig.-Gen. Shai Klefer, where he spoke with Golani Brigade 13th Battalion fighters and commanders, and representatives from the kibbutz emergency squad.

"I am here on the Lebanese border with the Head of Northern Command, commanders, and our soldiers, who are doing amazing work," Netanyahu stated,

"A few days ago, we foiled a surprise attack by Hezbollah against the State of Israel. We destroyed thousands of intermediate-range rockets that were aimed at the Galilee and the Golan Heights. I repeat – thousands of rockets.

"We thwarted all of the drones that were directed against the State of Israel, at the Galilee and the center of the country, and they were destroyed. This was a great success but I will not tell you that it was enough. On the contrary. I said the simple truth: It is not the end of the story. When will that be? Only when we are able to restore security and the residents safely to their homes," the Prime Minister continued.

He added: "This is neither mere words nor a slogan – this is a national goal of the highest order. We are committed to achieving it and we will achieve it, with your help and with G-d's. Thank you."

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman and his Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri.