The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon for another year.

This decision comes as Hezbollah continues its ongoing barrages of rocket fire from Lebanon on Israel – attacks funded by Iran, fired near UNIFIL bases and using UNIFIL soldiers as human shields.

During the Security Council session, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon presented images that prove that Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel from facilities adjacent to UN bases in southern Lebanon.

He noted that UNIFIL currently employs over 10,000 peacekeeping soldiers from over 40 countries, at a cost of over half a billion dollars.

“Both Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards must be designated as terrorist organizations worldwide. Sanctions against Iran must be intensified until their support for terror is crushed. The full implementation of Resolution 1701 must be enforced. No more exceptions, no more delays. The time to act is now - before this conflict spirals into the regional war that Iran and Hezbollah want,” Ambassador Danny Danon stated.

Ambassador Danon addressed Lebanon’s representative in the Council: “You and your government have a choice to make. Confront Hezbollah or watch as your country is dragged into chaos and destruction. The time for action is now. Do not let Hezbollah and Iran dictate your future. If you fail to act, the devastation that follows will be on your hands.”

Ambassador Danon concluded by addressing Hezbollah directly: “Withdraw now, or you will bear responsibility for the pains and ruins of Lebanon. The choice is yours!”