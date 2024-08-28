Master Sergeant (Res.) Yohay Hay Glam, aged 32, from Netanya, a soldier from the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion, "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th), fell during combat in the central Gaza Strip, it was cleared for publication on Wednesday evening.

Since the beginning of the war on October 7, 704 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 340 since the beginning of the ground operation in Gaza on October 29.

According to data provided by the IDF, at present, 25 wounded soldiers are hospitalized in serious condition, along with 167 soldiers who are hospitalized in moderate condition and another six who are hospitalized in light condition.