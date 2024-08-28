IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi visited the Jordan Valley Brigade on Tuesday and toured with commanders the area where the terrorist that fired at the Beka'ot community was eliminated two weeks ago. Halevi held a situational assessment with the commanders regarding the eastern border and security efforts in Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Following this, he met with the heads of the local municipalities and councils of Bik'at HaYarden, Emek HaYarden, Emek HaMaayanot, and Megilot.

“The IDF is operating on seven fronts with very different characteristics. We are here first and foremost to strengthen security, and then also the sense of security," Halevi told the local leaders.

He added: "There is great importance in the rapid response teams. We are working to reinforce them and investing a lot in this effort. We will be here with as many forces and resources as possible to build a better security infrastructure that will provide better protection for the communities. This will also happen thanks to the partnership between us and you.”