The Land of Israel is at a pivotal moment that will determine the future of our entire nation!

Enemies from near and far are relentlessly trying to destroy us—rockets, drones, bombs, terrorist attacks, and gunfire. Standing heroically against this onslaught are our soldiers, both active duty and reservists, who have not seen their homes for months. They are fighting with immense courage against this overwhelming force attacking us on multiple fronts, armed with the bare minimum: outdated equipment and a severe lack of life-saving resources.

Their families are left to cope with the absence of the family head, and their wives are carrying the full burden alone—earning a livelihood, maintaining the home, caring for the children, and enduring pain and longing.

Israel was not prepared for this war; the shock was immense. Everyone rose with self-sacrifice and went to the battlefield, not knowing when or how they would return home. So far, the war has exacted a heavy toll on body and spirit. Many soldiers have been left without limbs, and some have suffered deep psychological wounds, requiring long-term rehabilitation and medical and mental support. These brave soldiers and their families, who have sacrificed so much to protect us all, are left without a proper and organized system to support them in their critical needs. They are, G-d forbid, on the brink of collapse!

Israel has never faced such challenging times as it does now—it is in existential danger!!!

Together, we stand strong!

The Netzah Israel organization aims to help soldiers and their families, especially those facing complex situations and lone soldiers. The organization provides PTSD​ treatment, monthly assistance for lone soldiers, support for families of reservist soldiers​, assistance for displaced families from the North, and more.

All donations are tax-deductible under 501C3.