A new olive orchard was planted today in Beit El, located in the Samaria region, in memory of David Yehuda Yitzhak Hy"d, a heroic soldier of the Egoz unit who was killed in action in Jenin. The planting ceremony was attended by his family, army comrades, and community members. Dozens of trees were donated to create the orchard, which aims to beautify the area and enhance security. The public is invited to continue donating trees to this important cause, helping maintain a Jewish presence in this significant region.

Trees are being planted through Zo Artzeinu

Today, the community of Beit El came together to plant a new olive orchard in memory of David Yehuda Yitzhak Hy"d, a brave 23-year-old soldier from the elite Egoz unit who lost his life in battle, defending the free world from the threat of terrorism. The orchard serves as a living tribute to David Yehuda's courage and commitment, ensuring his legacy endures.

The ceremony was a moving event, attended by David Yehuda’s family, including his parents, Moshe and Emuna Yitzhak, friends, and his fellow soldiers. Participants expressed their deep respect and admiration for David Yehuda's sacrifice. Emuna Yitzhak shared her gratitude, stating, “We are deeply moved by the love and support shown by everyone who came to plant these trees. The new olive orchard not only beautifies our surroundings, but it also symbolizes resilience and life, providing a green buffer between our homes and Ramallah.”

The local community of Beit El also welcomed the orchard, seeing it as a positive addition to the landscape that will replace rocks and thorns with lush olive trees. More importantly, the orchard helps strengthen the Jewish presence in the region and provides an additional layer of security.

David Yehuda's story is one of heroism and selflessness. He was killed during operational activity in Jenin, where he bravely fought to dismantle terrorist infrastructure. Despite being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The IDF mourns the loss of this dedicated soldier and extends heartfelt condolences to his family, pledging continued support during this difficult time.

Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Local Council, expressed his sorrow: "The residents of Beit El mourn the death of David Yehuda Yitzhak Hy"d, a fighter in the Egoz commando unit and the eldest son of Moshe and Emuna. Our hearts go out to his family for their terrible loss."

Thanks to the generous contributions of many donors, the orchard was made possible. For those who could not attend today’s planting but still wish to honor David Yehuda’s memory, it’s not too late. Additional planting will take place next week. As we approach Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, there are just a few weeks left to participate in this meaningful project.

Help us continue this legacy of life and hope. Donate a tree today and be part of something meaningful. Together, we can create a lasting tribute to a true hero and strengthen our presence in this vital region.

