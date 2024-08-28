Colonel Elad Goren was appointed on Tuesday as the head of the humanitarian-civilian efforts in Gaza, as part of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

The decision on the appointment was made during a staffing meeting, held yesterday with IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and with the approval of Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant.

Goren has served until now as the head of the civilian department in the COGAT unit and was a partner in the team including representatives from Israel, Egypt, the USA and UN.

He meets once every two days with the US special envoy for humanitarian affairs in the Middle East, David Satterfield, the Egyptian consul in Israel, and the staff of the UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland.

In an interview with Channel 12 News in the past, he said: "We have about 20 officers, dispersed among all the brigades, battalions and divisions, who are also placed in the section of the Salah al-Din Road, the central area to which the Gazans are evacuated and which separates northern Gaza from the south. These officers assist in all coordination processes – what can be taken up to the north, what can be taken down to the south, and they implement the approval of the transfers."