Every day, the news cycle is dominated by the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah. We hear about the failed attempts of Hezbollah to breach Israel's defenses and how an imminent direct attack by Iran seems increasingly likely. But while the world holds its collective breath, waiting for the next headline, there are two critical points that are often overlooked.

First, Iran was not always the enemy of the West or Israel. In fact, under the Shah, Iran was a close ally of both. The Shah of Iran maintained strong ties with the West, promoting modernization and a secular government that embraced progress. Iran was a nation where the prospect of democracy seemed within reach, where dialogue and cooperation with Israel were not only possible but practiced.

The "mad mullahs of Tehran" who now hold the reins of power, with their radical ideologies and aggressive posturing, are not representative of Iran's long history or its potential future. The vast majority of young citizens of Iran loathe their self-styled Mullah overlords.

Second, there is hope that Iran could soon return to a path of sanity and democracy. The current regime, with its oppressive rule and dangerous ambitions, is not invincible. Change could come, and it could come swiftly—possibly in the wake of one final, fiery exchange. Yes, there will be casualties, as is tragically inevitable in any conflict. But the potential loss of life in such an exchange pales in comparison to the catastrophic consequences that would follow if the current regime were to acquire nuclear weapons. The "mad mullahs" with a bomb in hand would spell disaster not just for Israel, but for the entire region and beyond.

Imagine an Iran, post-regime change, where the leadership is rational, where the nation opens itself up to international inspectors not out of compulsion, but out of a desire for peace and stability. A new, democratic Iran could usher in an era of cooperation, where preemptive strikes and constant threats are replaced with diplomatic engagement and mutual respect. This is not just a dream; it is a real possibility that could be realized within weeks after the regime's downfall.

The world must not only prepare for the worst but also hope and plan for the best—a future where Iran is once again a friend of the West, and of Israel. And as always, we must pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

Jerry McGlothlin is founder and CEO of the PR agency, Special Guests. He is an avid writer whose articles and editorials have been published in newspapers including USA Today, The Chicago Tribune, American Thinker, The Christian Post, Israelnationalnews.com and The Washington Times. Jerry has also been featured as the topic of articles in newspapers including The Washington Post and The New York Times. As a talk show booking agent for 35 years, Jerry has provided expert guests to a wide variety of programs including Oprah, The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, Rush Limbaugh, Bill O’Reilly, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity.

CONTACT: Jerry McGlothlin of Special Guests Publicity 919-437-0001 [email protected]