CNN announced on Tuesday that US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, along with her running mate Tim Walz, will participate in their first joint interview with the network.

The interview, which will air on Thursday night, will be conducted by CNN’s Dana Bash.

The interview comes amid widespread criticism by Republicans that Harris has yet to give an interview to the media since she rode to the top of the Democratic ticket.

Harris said earlier this month she would schedule an interview before the end of August, after the Democratic National Convention, which was held last week.

A source at CNN told The Hill on Tuesday that the high-profile interview is slated to be taped sometime during the day Thursday in Georgia, where Harris is scheduled to participate in a bus tour this week.

The sit-down with Bash comes just days before Harris and Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, are slated to debate one another on ABC on September 10.

Trump officially announced on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with the Democratic Party to participate in the September 10 debate.

The agreement came after the campaigns of Harris and Trump were arguing over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. Trump said on Tuesday the September 10 debate will take place under the same conditions as his previous debate with President Joe Biden.