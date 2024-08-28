The US on Tuesday warned its citizens against traveling to Uman, Ukraine, for the annual Rosh Hashanah celebration this year.

Tens of thousands of Jews traditionally visit Uman on Rosh Hashanah to celebrate the Jewish new year. Located some 130 miles south of the capital Kyiv, Uman is the burial place of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov.

A statement posted on the website of the US Embassy in Ukraine said, “The US Department of State recommends that US citizens do not travel to Uman, Ukraine, for the annual pilgrimage to the grave of Rebbe Nachman during Rosh Hashanah. This recommendation is consistent with our current Travel Advisory recommending against all travel to Ukraine.”

“Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Uman has been the site of multiple Russian missile attacks. Russian airstrikes have hit civilian buildings and critical infrastructure, including houses of worship, often with little or no warning. Local authorities have advised that Uman does not have enough air raid shelters to accommodate all anticipated travelers to the pilgrimage. Ukraine remains under martial law, with curfew and movement restrictions that would also affect pilgrims to Uman,” the statement says.

It reminded all US citizens of the State Department’s Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for Ukraine, the highest advisory level that can be issued.