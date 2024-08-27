Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with the Democratic Party to debate his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC News on September 10th.

In a post to his social media website Truth Social, the former president wrote: "I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Trump noted that the rules of the debate would be the same as the last CNN debate, "Which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden.

"The debate will be 'stand up,' and candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets.' We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a 'fair and equitable' Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)."

According to the former president, "Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long-held and cherished policy beliefs."

He added that "a possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"