Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday with Farhan al-Qadi, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"Farhan, hello to you my friend. Welcome back!" the Prime Minister greeted the rescued hostage.

Al-Qadi responded: "Hello; welcome. Hello Bibi, Abu [father of] Yair!"

Netanyahu told al-Qadi that he was happy to speak to him, and the rescued hostage replied: "I am also happy. I have been waiting for this moment. I swear to you, Abu Yair."

Netanyahu inquired if Farhan met with his family yet, to which he responded affirmatively: "Two of my children are here."

The Prime Minister added: "I want you to know that we are truly moved from the depth of our hearts, for both you and your family."

Al-Qadi thanked the Prime Minister and asked him to work to bring the rest of the hostages home. "I thank you for this work, that you have reached a situation in which I see my family and am here. You truly did sacred work. There are other people who are waiting."

Prime Minister Netanyahu replied: "I want you to know that are not forgetting anyone, just like we did not forget you. We are committed to returning everyone, without exception."

"I thank you very much. I invite you, Abu Yair," the rescued hostages responded.

The Prime Minister concluded: "Thank you. I would like you to embrace your family and I want you to know that the entire people of Israel embraces you, and the others. We will bring them."

Farhan Qadi added: "Thank you. May it be G-d's will. Thank you very much."