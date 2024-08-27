Amjad Taha, a leading Emirati analyst, was moved to see a picture of rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi in the hospital being treated by a Jewish doctor wearing a kippah.

Taha shared the picture with his 500 thousand plus followers on X and wrote: "First, in the Middle East, this is a moment for all to celebrate. Congratulations to Israel and to humanity."

He added: "Second, this picture powerfully illustrates the reality: the so-called 'apartheid' Jewish state, where a Jewish doctor is treating a Muslim Arab who was held hostage by Hamas-ISIS Islamist terrorists in Gaza. Israel, this 'apartheid' state, dispatched 18 Jewish soldiers to rescue the Muslim Arab Bedouin and reunite him with his seven children."

Taha also took a jab at Israel haters abroad: "If you live in New York, Paris, or London, you might be confused because your media won’t show you this reality of the Middle East. Instead, go protest against McDonald’s burgers and Starbucks chai lattes."