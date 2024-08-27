The brother of rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi, who was rescued from Hamas captivity on Tuesday, commented on the rescue.

"I can't explain these feelings. It's better than being born again," he stated.

He added: "Thank G-d, we say thank you to everyone and we hope that Farhan is good and healthy. We are very happy."

Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi, aged 52, from Rahat, was rescued on Tuesday by Shayetet 13, the 401st Brigade, Yahalom, and ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Al-Qadi by phone in the hospital.

The Prime Minister congratulated Al-Qadi and told him that the entire people of Israel were moved by his being freed. Netanyahu made it clear that he would continue to do everything to return all of our hostages home.