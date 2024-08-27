IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari released a statement on Tuesday after the rescue of Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"Today, Israeli special forces successfully rescued one of our hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza. During a complex rescue mission, Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi from the Bedouin community of Rahat who was kidnapped from Israel by Hamas terrorists during their massacre on October 7th has been rescued.

"He is alive. He is back home in Israel," Hagari stated.

"We cannot go into many details of this special operation but I can share that Israeli commandos rescued Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi from an underground tunnel, following accurate intelligence," he added.

Hagari noted that "his medical condition is stable and he will undergo examinations in the hospital.

"His family had been waiting 326 days to receive the news they did today. But there are still 108 hostages, whose families are still waiting to hear news that their loved ones are home. And they should know that we will not rest until we fulfill our mission to bring all our hostages back home. We will pursue the return of our hostages through all means possible I repeat through all means possible," he concluded.

Speaking to the media in Hebrew, Hagari noted: "We questioned Farhan on the ground to receive initial details. We will learn more from him later."

"I ask not to spread information on social media for the safety of the soldiers and hostages." Later, answering a question by the media, Hagari stated that "the IDF's job is to create conditions for the return of the hostages. We present the options to the political echelon."