A fire broke out Tuesday at the home where Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben Gurion, lived after he moved to Jerusalem.

The blaze broke out on the top floor of the former Ben Gurion home on Ethiopia Street in central Jerusalem.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to the entire building. However, the top floor of the building was heavily damaged.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

David Ben Gurion, who would become Israel's first Prime Minister when the State declared independence in 1948, moved to Jerusalem in 1910 at the age of 24.