Three serious safety incidents recently occurred among reservists operating in the Gaza Strip, one of which resulted in the death of IDF soldier Lt. Col. (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren during a battle with terrorists at a post in the Nitzarim Corridor.

Initial details from the event investigation reveal that a four-member terrorist squad managed to infiltrate an area under operational control of the IDF in the corridor in the northern part of the strip last Friday - in broad daylight.

The terrorists opened fire at Oren, who was at the guard post. He was hit but managed to return fire and kill one of the terrorists, later succumbing to his wounds. His platoon mates rushed from the post to his position and eliminated two of the terrorists. The fourth terrorist escaped but was later eliminated by a fighter jet.

During the assault, at least one IDF weapon exploded, probably due to accumulated dirt. According to Ynet, another soldier in the force also suffered from a dangerous and similar jam in his weapon.

A few days earlier, another incident occurred where a soldier incorrectly fired an anti-tank missile. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The third incident took place Monday morning during a routine ammunition check in a tank at an operational position. The inspection team that came to check the tank was unaware that the tank was loaded with a shell, and during the check, fired it. Fortunately, no one was hurt.