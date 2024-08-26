Today, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a discussion on strategic issues within the framework of the official visit conducted by US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Brown.

Minister Gallant discussed the ‘strategic junction’ that Israel currently faces, as it continues to pursue the goals of this war: dismantling the Hamas terrorist organization, ensuring the return of hostages held by Hamas, and changing the security situation along Israel’s northern border so that the region’s communities may safely return to their homes.

In discussing Iran, Minister Gallant highlighted an "all-time high" in aggressive activities as well as Iran’s ongoing pursuit of nuclear capabilities. In this regard, Minister Gallant emphasized that Israel and the United States must be prepared at any time to fulfill their joint commitment to prevent Iran from gaining military nuclear weapons.

“Iran’s aggression has reached an all-time high – to counter this, we must work together to achieve and project groundbreaking capabilities in all arenas,” Gallant said.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to General Brown for his leadership, his firm stance by Israel’s side and his unequivocal commitment to Israel’s security expressed both in the deployment of U.S. forces to the Middle East and in public support of Israel’s right to self-defense.

The forum was led by the IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Halevi and was attended by the Head of the Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basyuk, Head of the Intelligence Directorate Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, Commander of the Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, Commander of the Navy Maj. Gen.David Sa'ar Salama and additional security officials.