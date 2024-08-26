John Alfred Tinniswood, born on August 26, 1912, is celebrating his 112th birthday. He is the world's oldest man alive. He is marking the occasion with friends and family at his care home in the western English seaside town of Southport, according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

“I don’t feel that age, I don’t get excited over it. That’s probably why I’ve reached it. I just take it in my stride like anything else,” he commented. He added that his main advice for healthy living is practicing moderation, and that he tries to perform many daily tasks without assistance.

He was born the year the Titanic sank and when New Mexico and Arizona became US states, and is the oldest living WWII veteran.



Speaking to the Guinness Book of World Records, he detailed his man hope for the world in another 112 years: “Oh good lord. Well, I want to say more honesty between the various countries. They all put, including our own, all put on a bit of show now and again.”