Today (Monday) the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, held a visit in the Northern Command with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces (CJCS), General Charles Q. Brown Jr., as part of the General’s visit in the IDF.

Halevi stated, "I have just finished a visit with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces (CJCS) at the Northern Command. We are strengthening our operational cooperation in response to the challenges and threats in the Middle East. Israel is strong and defends itself by itself, yet it is always good to have a strong ally by our side who shares our values and interests."

He noted, "About a month ago, we eliminated Hezbollah’s highest-ranking military commander, Fuad Shukr, after Hezbollah killed 12 children in Majdal Shams."

"Yesterday, in an advanced proactive action, we prevented Hezbollah from carrying out another attempt to harm Israeli civilians—both in northern and central Israel. The vast majority of the targets that we destroyed were aimed toward northern Israel.

"We are very determined to continue degrading Hezbollah’s capabilities, eliminating more commanders, and denying them assets and capabilities—we are not stopping. Hezbollah has other capabilities, and the mission is not yet complete. Our mission is clear—to return the residents of the north to their homes in safety. The IDF is operating around the clock to achieve this. We are determined to bring the residents of the north safely back to their homes as quickly as possible.

"The IDF is operating on all fronts with great determination and professionalism to protect the citizens of Israel," the Chief of Staff concluded.