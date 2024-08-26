The Government, yesterday (Sunday), approved the proposal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Tourism Minister Haim Katz to extend the period of assistance, adjustment and duration of the displacement for residents of northern and southern communities, as well as for hostages, the missing and their family members, until 31 December 2024.

It is estimated that the decision will require a budget of approximately NIS 3.3 billion; the Finance Minister will – according to the Government decision – confirm it as part of the amended Budgetary Frameworks Law that will be submitted for Knesset approval.

As part of the decision, independent housing grants, grants for unemployed displaced residents or those from communities whose residents were evacuated in the context of the Swords of Iron War, as well as grants to encourage employment among these groups.