“The proposed deal endangers the State of Israel and endangers the lives of the hostages who will be left behind in Gaza.”

Last week, the Tikva Forum initiated a campaign under the banner of “Only victory will bring them all home.”

The campaign is led by families of hostages who point to the grave risks in the proposed “hostage deal” which abandons most of the hostages in Gaza.

The campaign is a last-ditch effort to stop Israel from caving to international pressure at the talks in Doha. The deal currently on the table includes other aspects that endanger the nation’s security in general and the lives of the estimated 80 hostages who will not be freed, in particular, if Israel removes all forces from strategic sites for the release of the 30 living hostages or bodies.

Mor has shared a video where he explains, “We established the Tikva (Hope) Forum with the goal of giving the nation hope. Our message is that the hostages can be freed by strengthening Israel’s security and national pride, by considering the safety of the entire nation. As we have seen, the stronger Israel is, the faster Hamas comes running to the negotiating table.”

He points out that the only way to ensure the return of all the hostages is by increasing military pressure on Hamas. “Only victory can bring them all home. Only a crushing defeat of Hamas, a complete destruction of the terror organization, will return all the hostages from their evil grip. The time has come to stop the flow of humanitarian aid, which is Hamas’ oxygen supply. This will speed up the return of the hostages. Hamas is still on its feet, and it is time to bring it to its knees.”

Mor describes how he and his wife cannot sleep at night, for worry about their son who was kidnapped from the Nova dance party on October 7th. “We miss our dear Eitan. We want to see him here, now, like all the parents and all the families of hostages. But we know this will only happen if we fight the devil, not if we capitulate. When they sense Israeli weakness, they hurt us more.”

Tikva Forum has been active in Israel and around the globe for the past 10 months, working to gain support for Israeli security demands in the negotiations and to galvanize international pressure on Hamas to release all the hostages.

