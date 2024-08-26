Jerusalem Envelope Border Police officers operated on Sunday together with IDF checkpoint operators at the a-Za'im Checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Jerusalem to counter terrorism and prevent smuggling from the Judea and Samaria territories.

During the activity, the forces noticed a suspicious vehicle traveling from Judea and Samaria toward the checkpoint and they decided to stop it for inspection.

Upon inspection, the forces found 210 kg (approx. 463 lbs) of meat, estimated to be worth tens of thousands of shekels being transferred in the trunk in sub-standard conditions. After an investigation, it was found that the meat was smuggled from Judea and Samaria by the suspected driver, a 35-year-old resident of Jerusalem.

The suspect and vehicle were taken for investigation in the central division for enforcement and investigations in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Safety. In addition, the smuggled meat was taken to be destroyed.

The police noted that "smuggling meat into the state's territory without supervision, as well as various sanitary violations, such as transporting food in an inappropriate temperature, unsanctioned slaughter, or adulterated meat, can cause severe illness."