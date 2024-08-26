Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, demanded on Sunday that the Security Council “condemn Hezbollah’s hostilities and enforce UNSCR 1701.”

Hezbollah’s attack which was planned for Sunday morning “unequivocally demonstrates the daily threats Israelis have been facing for the past 11 months,” said Danon.

“This morning, the IDF detected that Hezbollah was in the process of executing a major assault against Israel, including the firing of many hundreds of missiles, rockets, and drones. The IDF conducted precise strikes to thwart and neutralize the threat by targeting terrorist sites in south Lebanon, where Hezbollah was carrying out these attacks against Israeli civilians and other targets. The IDF destroyed rocket launchers which were aimed towards strategic sites and populated areas at the north and central parts of Israel shortly before they were launched,” Danon wrote in his letter.

”Hezbollah subsequently launched hundreds of rockets and UAVs from southern Lebanon towards Israel this morning. This assault follows over 7,500 rockets and missiles, and more than 200 explosive UAVs fired by Hezbollah, also at Israeli citizens and communities since October 8th, when Hezbollah deliberately chose to join Hamas and attack Israel without any prior provocation by Israel, resulting in the death of civilians and extensive damage to property. Due to the ongoing attacks by Hezbollah, over 60,000 civilians had to evacuate from their homes in the north of Israel,” he continued.

“I want to make it clear: the State of Lebanon and the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which is operating under the guidance of Iran, bear responsibility for the deterioration of the security situation in the northern front. These actions have been carried out as part of a wider strategy by the Iranian axis aimed at the destruction of Israel through attacks from multiple fronts,” Danon explained.

Ambassador Danon clarified to the Council, “The Hezbollah attack against Israel planned for this morning unequivocally demonstrates the presence of illegal weapons in southern Lebanon, in flagrant violation of UNSCR 1701 (2006), and serves as a reminder of the threats Israelis have been facing on a daily basis for the past 11 months. This situation highlights the urgent need to demilitarize the area south of the Litani River and achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed militias operating in southern Lebanon.”

Danon emphasized that Israel has taken necessary steps to protect its citizens, and concluded by calling on the Council to strongly condemn Hezbollah for its acts of aggression against Israel, “particularly in the week when UNIFIL’s mandate is renewed,” and to enforce Resolution 1701 – which demands the disarming of Hezbollah, especially in southern Lebanon.

Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006, stipulates that Hezbollah must not be allowed to operate in southern Lebanon and the entire area of southern Lebanon must be free of any armed personnel and weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon.