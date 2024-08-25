IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari addressed the press on Sunday and discussed the preemptive strike to prevent a major attack on Israel by Hezbollah.

"This morning, we thwarted a large-scale attack by the Hezbollah terrorist organization targeting northern communities and locations in central Israel. We monitored Hezbollah for weeks using technological means and aerial patrols by Israeli Air Force aircraft. As soon as we identified Hezbollah's intention to carry out the attack, we thwarted the majority of the attack. Hezbollah attempted to severely harm the north and center of Israel, but was met with an iron fist," Hagari opened.

"Approximately one hundred IAF aircraft simultaneously struck over two hundred and seventy targets in southern Lebanon, disrupting Hezbollah's attack plan. So far, we are also aware of six terrorists who were eliminated in the strikes, and we may discover more in the coming days. Just last week, we eliminated approximately thirty terrorists, including Hezbollah commanders. Approximately ninety percent of the targets struck were short-range rockets aimed at northern Israel. Hezbollah planned to harm Israeli civilians. Hezbollah managed to launch only about two hundred and thirty rockets and over twenty unmanned aerial vehicles. Most of them either fell on their way to Israeli territory, landed in open areas, or were intercepted by Israeli Air Force defense systems and Israeli Navy ships. Contrary to Hezbollah's claims, there were no hits on IDF bases, neither in the north, nor in the center," he clarified.

Addressing the lone casualty during the attack, the Spokesman stated: "During the operations of the Israeli Navy soldiers, an Iron Dome interceptor or interception fragments hit a Dvora-class fast patrol boat that was on a defensive mission. As a result, IDF soldier First Sergeant David Moshe Ben Shitrit was critically injured and was evacuated by sea to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds. May his memory be a blessing. Additionally, two other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured and we wish them a speedy recovery. The incident is under examination. We share the family's grief and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

"The Israeli Air Force, Israeli Navy, Northern Command, Home Front Command, Intelligence Directorate (J2), and Operations Directorate (J3) defended the State of Israel from a Hezbollah attack. The same attack that it had planned for many days following the assassination of Hezbollah's most senior commander, Fuad Shukr, along with other commanders eliminated in recent months. Hezbollah still has capabilities, and the mission is not yet complete. Our mission is clear - to return the residents of the north to their homes in safety, and we are preparing all plans to achieve this," Hagari added.

Hagari stated that, "This evening, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S military, General Brown, arrived in Israel, and he is scheduled to meet with the Chief of the General Staff and the Defense Minister and other commanders. The operational capabilities of the U.S. military in the region are very significant, and together with them we are conducting a joint situational assessment in light of the regional threats.

He clarified that, "We are in a state of very high readiness, both offensively and defensively, in all arenas. At this time, there is no change in the Home Front Command's guidelines. You are required to continue demonstrating responsibility, alertness, and vigilance as you have done so far, certainly today. I want to commend the exemplary conduct of the northern residents, who have prevented casualties through their responsible behavior. We will update immediately on any change. We are acting responsibly in line with the war objectives, our challenges are in all arenas, and the most important mission is protecting the citizens of the State of Israel."

"In the south, IDF troops continue to operate in the Gaza Strip," said the Spokesman, and added that, "Continuing to apply heavy military pressure on Hamas. Hamas hoped that Hezbollah's attack would lead to a broad escalation. The hope of Sinwar and the Hamas leadership to drag the entire Middle East into escalation did not materialize today, and we will continue to apply heavy pressure on Hamas, eliminate its senior leaders, reach them and damage its terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip."

"Today, we reported on an IDF soldier who fell in battle. First Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, of blessed memory, a soldier in the Paratroopers Brigade, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip due to an explosive device. We share his family's sorrow and accompany them in this difficult time," he said.

Spokesman Hagari concluded, "Alongside all this, we continue to be experiencing significant days this week, with high readiness across all arenas, as negotiations continue in Cairo. I’m now hearing rumors about the negotiations just before this broadcast. We remain committed to one central war objective - the return of the 109 hostages, and we will continue to make every effort to achieve this."