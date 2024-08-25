Arab rioters attacked a group of Jewish teenagers on Sunday with clubs and rocks on a farm near Ma'ale Hever in the Hebron Hills.

The rioters even threw rocks at security forces who arrived at the scene. Three teenage shepherds were lightly injured.

An MDA team evacuated the victims to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Sunday's assault joins a list of nearly weekly attacks in recent months by Arab rioters against Jewish shepherds in Judea and Samaria. These attacks culminated in the murder of Binyamin Achimeir at the Gal Yosef farm in the Binyamin Region and the ax attack on a Jewish shepherd from the Rimonim farm who was taken to the hospital unconscious and in severe condition.