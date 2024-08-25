Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant completed a second call on Sunday with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin since the operations were conducted this morning. The Minister and Secretary held a joint security situation assessment, reviewing the successful activities conducted to thwart an extensive Hezbollah attack on Israel.

The Minister and Secretary discussed ongoing joint efforts to deter Iran and its proxies and to restore regional stability while ensuring Israel’s security and ability to defend itself. In this regard, Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the Secretary for the close cooperation and coordination between Israel and the United States, including intelligence sharing.

The Minister and Secretary also discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a framework for the release of hostages and reiterated their shared commitment to achieving an agreement.

Earlier in the evening the Minister of Defense spoke with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on the imminent Hezbollah attack that was prevented early in the morning, using precise strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon. Minister Gallant discussed the activities conducted by the IDF in thwarting an extensive attack against Israeli civilians and military positions.

Minister Gallant discussed the important cooperation with Britain in ensuring Israel’s security. He also discussed the UK’s important role in maintaining regional stability, and in this regard emphasized the importance of preventing regional escalation.

Minister Gallant and Secretary Healey also discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a framework for the release of hostages and agreed on the urgency of achieving an agreement. The onus must now be placed on Hamas.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Healey for the excellent defense cooperation between the respective nations and for his personal leadership and commitment to Israel’s security.