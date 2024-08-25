Residents of Geva Binyamin (Adam) lined the streets of the village on Sunday whilst waving Israeli flags to pay final respects to Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit as he was brought for burial.

Ben Shitrit, a combat sailor in the Israeli Navy's 914th Fleet, was killed Sunday morning when shrapnel from an iron dome interceptor struck his Dvora-class patrol craft during a Hezbollah attack on Israel.

A Navy and IAF inquiry into the incident found that an Iron Dome interceptor missile was launched toward a Hezbollah UAV. The IDF estimates that a rare malfunction caused the interceptor to accidentally switch its target while in motion and hit the ship instead of the UAV. The missile hit the aft deck of the Dvora-class patrol craft. Parts of the missile, which apparently did not detonate, were found on the deck of the craft.

The IDF is also examining the possibility that the interceptor successfully intercepted the UAV at a low altitude above the ship, and falling debris hit the ship and its crew.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Israel Ganz said, "With great pain, we learned this morning that David, son of Shimon and Iris, a council employee and brother of Tamar, Shir, and Hodiya, fell while serving in the navy during the fighting in the north.

"David loved the country and was determined to serve the people of Israel and fight for it. This is a hard blow for all of us and especially for the community of Adam, which last week buried the soldier Mordechai Ben Shoam."

He added, "I would like to offer my condolences to the parents and sisters - we are all with you! And also to strengthen the residents of Adam. Thanks to our heroic soldiers, the nation of Israel will win!"