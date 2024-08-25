What doesn’t break you, makes you stronger. That’s the mantra that Shulamit, a bride from Jerusalem, lives by.

From a very young age, Shulamit brought herself up. Her parents separated when her father became ill, and she had no support growing up - and no support now either.

Shulamit lived in a dormitory for years, and she shared something personal. “What kept me going was my future home. I used to dream about getting married, building a family with my husband, and having my own safe and warm home.”

This is why Shulamit is struggling so much right now. Her wedding is set to be in less than a week, on Rosh Chodesh Elul, but it’s about to be canceled. Her family, however, is unable to assist her in getting ready for marriage, and Shulamit is getting married essentially alone. She hasn’t been able to book wedding halls or invite guests, as she is unable to afford the deposits. Shulamit will only be able to build the warm family home of her dreams with the help of the public.

The young, determined bride has secured the support and endorsement of a neighborhood fund, and of Rabbi Yosef Efrat Shlita, and has opened her own crowdfunding page.

Despite all her efforts though, Shulamit is running out of time to raise the funds necessary to be able to get married and build a stable family home. To help Shulamit get married with dignity, click here.

