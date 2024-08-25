Tzfat's Rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, today (Sunday) called on the government and the IDF to take action to allow the residents of the north to live safely.

"This morning, the residents of Tzfat and the Galilee woke up to a miracle, dozens, maybe hundreds of rockets were fired here, thank God no one was harmed," Rabbi Eliyahu said.

Rabbi Eliyahu added: "You know, we here in the north, they shoot at us daily, this is not the first time, there was also an attack here on Friday, and also last week."

"We call on the IDF, IDF commanders, and the government of Israel - we have the same rights as those in Tel Aviv, we expect you to enable us to live here safely, without danger, and throughout all areas of the north."

Earlier, Metula Council Head David Azulai told 103FM radio that "Every time, the cabinet ministers make very significant decisions to authorize the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to make the decision not to make decisions."

Azulaiproposed: "I have a new name for the operation - Operation Peace for Tel Aviv. We are considered different from that of central Israel residents. There are no residents in Metula. For 11 months we have been hit, over 40 percent of residents' homes were damaged. We receive the same attacks, just today it was fourfold, we saved Tel Aviv, we took hits fourfold in the north."

"We are constantly like this, more and more rockets. Everything that passes from south to north and vice versa passes over Metula, we are the playground. Most interceptions are above us. There is here an entire region that the State of Israel has decided to abandon without a Knesset decision, I think it is illegal and the Attorney General should check it."

"There is no agriculture, no tourism, we need to start a school year, there is nothing alive here. There are IDF soldiers here guarding the Strip, but we gave up on this region. The government of Israel should make a more significant decision, or give up this land like it did in Yamit."