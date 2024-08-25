The IDF spokesperson's unit announced that following the situational assessment of the ongoing security situation, it was decided that as of 12:30 pm today (Sunday), changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided that restrictions will be lifted in the areas of the Upper Galilee, specified communities in the southern Golan, the Lower Galilee, the Central Galilee, the Beit She'an Valley, the Valleys, the Haifa Bay, the Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Sharon, and Dan.

In specified areas of the confrontation line, the northern Golan, and specified communities in the southern Golan, partial activity will be permitted as detailed in the defensive guidelines.

"The guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels must continue to be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app," the announcement reads.