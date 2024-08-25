One of the cars that was broken into

Yesterday (Saturday), police officers arrived at a hospital parking lot in Jerusalem following reports of break-ins into several vehicles.

In one of the suspected cases, the car owner, who is an employee of the hospital, received a phone call about finding his checkbook. A quick and thorough check revealed that his car had been broken into.

In the two other cases, the vehicles belonged to visitors who, after concluding their business, returned to their cars and discovered that their cars had been broken into and belongings including cash, credit cards, technological equipment, and perfume had been stolen.

From the initial investigative actions taken, suspicion arose towards three young people, residents of the Shuafat refugee camp aged 15 to 19, who showed good citizenship and offered to return the checkbook to its owner.

Reviewing security camera footage showed that one of them was involved in the car break-in. Subsequently, a check in the room of the hospitalized person whom the three suspects came to visit revealed part of the property stolen from the vehicles.

At the end of Shabbat, the suspects were brought before the court, which extended their detention by another day.

Last Thursday afternoon, a report was received by the police center in Jerusalem about a car theft from the Kiryat Menachem neighborhood in the southern part of the city. As a result, Jerusalem District police officers acted aggressively to locate the vehicle.

In parallel, activities by regional control center observers who located the route of the stolen car led Jerusalem District police motorcycle unit officers to locate the vehicle near the Customs Square in the city center. The driver of the car, suspected of stealing it, attempted to flee.

The police motorcycle unit officers blocked his path and arrested the suspect, a Jerusalem resident in his 20s. During a search of his belongings, the officers found what was suspected to be drugs and a knife. The suspect was taken for investigation at the Moriah station and his detention was extended by several days in the Magistrate's Court.