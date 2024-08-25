Major General res. Amos Yadlin, in his role as a talking head on Channel 12 TV in national emergencies, called for israel to immediately make a hostage deal.





Yadlin said that whatever concessions Israel makes to make the deal are “reversible” and that the Israeli security establishment will know what to do to prevent terrorists released in the deal from hurting Israelis.





It is important to note that, although that may stretch the imagination, Yadlin has been conscious for the last two decades and in fact served as the head of the top think tanks - INSS, and once even headed Israel’s military intelligence.





Yadlin explained that Israel needed a ceasefire because America doesn’t support Israel taking action associated with or that might lead to a regional war (he means destroying the huge number of long and medium range rockets and guided missiles Hezbollah deployed in major urban areas in Lebanon north of the Litani River, all aimed at us - and him as well).





Why does Yadlin insult our intelligence?





1. We have already painfully learned of the human losses from the previous releases of terrorists who the security establishment proclaimed it “knew how to handle.”





2. We know that Egypt, either because it wants us weak or the bribe money reaches high enough, now denies that there were working smuggling tunnels and will most certainly adamantly oppose any return of the IDF to the Philadelphi Corridor when things agreed to in the "deal" inevitably go sour. The current and possibly future American administration (if it is Harris) would also most certainly do everything in its power to prevent us from returning.





3. The “mini preemptive strike” early this morning [which Yadlin endorsed] leaves Hezbollah with the huge number of long and medium range rockets and guided missiles Hezbollah deployed in major urban areas in Lebanon north of the Litani River while the Jewish State continues to deplete the inventory of interceptors we need in the event that Iran-Hezbollah decides to dramatically go beyond the ongoing escalating tit for tat.





Dear Reader: I don’t know if Netanyahu, as Golda Meir did in 1973, is betting on Hezbollah’s having a success now which would compel America to support us destroying the long and medium range rockets and guided missiles Hezbollah deployed in major urban areas in Lebanon north of the Litani River. While that may work, the price is unimaginable.





Dr. Aaron Lernerheads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations

