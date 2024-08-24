The grandson of Rabbi Eliezer Igra, who until recently served as Acting Chief Rabbi of Israel and is currently running for the position of Chief Rabbi of Israel, was wounded in action in Khan Yunis over Shabbat (Sabbath).

The grandson, who serves in the Paratroopers Brigade, was lightly wounded in the battles at Khan Yunis and, according to the doctors' estimates, will be released to his home in the coming days.

Upon the conclusion of Shabbat, Rabbi Igra received a phone call updating him on the injury and immediately left for Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he is being treated, and cancelled the appointments scheduled for this evening.

Rabbi Igra has seven sons and sons-in-law and five grandsons who have been serving in reserves since the beginning of the war until now, in the Gaza and northern fronts.

Rabbi Igra prayed for the recovery of his grandson who was wounded and for the success of all his other children and grandchildren who were serving, and for victory in the war. He also asked the public to pray for the recovery of his grandson, Dvir ben Techiya.