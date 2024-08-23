The name of a fallen soldier whose family has been notified was cleared for publication

Sergeant First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar, aged 24, from Rosh Haayin, a soldier from the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion, "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th), fell during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Sergeant First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar fell, four soldiers in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion of the "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th) were severely injured and three additional soldiers were moderately injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.