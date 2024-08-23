We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Eikev

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Eikev, Moshe Rabeinu describes the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel.



Question

Why was it so important to describe the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel?



Answer

Eating the fruit of the Land not only satiates one, but also elevates a person spiritually and brings the person closer to G-d.

To view all the Midrash Lessons, Click Here

Midrash: Devarim Rabba Vaetchanan 2:8

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman

The midrash mentions that Yosef merited to be buried in the Land of Israel and Moshe Rabeinu did not merit.



Question

Why was Yosef privileged to be buried in the Land of Israel and Moshe Rabeinu was not privileged?



Answer

In every circumstance that Yosef was in, he was known as a "Hebrew" from the Land of Israel. When Yosef was accused by the wife of the Egyptian lord of wrong-doing, she said: “Look, he has brought a Hebrew man to us …”.Yosef later said: “I was kidnapped from the Land of the Hebrews …”



In contrast, Moshe was perceived as an Egyptian by the daughters of Yitro as the Torah states: The daughters of Yitro said to their father: “An Egyptian man rescued us from the shepherds …”



The connection between every Jew and Eretz Yisrael is so deep and so basic that even one who was not born in the Land is indeed a (spiritual) native of Eretz Yisrael.

The Chassidic Admor of Ostrovtza (Rabbi Yeḥezkel Holstock hy"d) said of himself:

"I am from Eretz Yisrael, though as the result of our sins we were exiled from her and I find myself in Ostrovtza. Whenever a Jew is asked where he is from, he must answer “I am from Eretz Yisrael, though I am temporarily dwelling in the diaspora.”