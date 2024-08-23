Consul General of Israel in New York, Ambassador Ofir Akunis, met on Thursday with a diverse group of campus professionals before the start of the academic year to address the threat of antisemitism on campus

Ambassador Akunis hosted the discussion at the Consulate General of Israel in New York with heads of Jewish organizations on campuses, to prepare for the upcoming semester at the region’s universities. The meeting was motivated by the sharp rise in campus antisemitism during the last academic year.

“Antisemitic rhetoric, which often devolved into violence, reached a frightening peak last year,” said Ambassador Akunis. “It is the responsibility of all of us, including university leadership and law enforcement authorities, to ensure events that pose physical threats to Jewish and Israeli students do not recur in the future.”

Ambassador Akunis addressed the gathered campus professionals and said, “The Consulate is at your disposal at all times, and will do everything in its power to protect your fundamental rights, including to study safely and without disruptions to public order at the hands of terror-supporting groups and instigators.”