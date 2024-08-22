Margalit Moses, who was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip and released as part of the hostage release deal, sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a letter in which she informed him that she would not attend a meeting with him.

The letter comes ahead of Netanyahu's meeting on Friday with hostages who have returned and whose loved ones are still in captivity: Aviva Siegel, Ilana Gritzewsky, Lena Trupanov, Yocheved Lifshitz, Raz Ben Ami and Adi Shoham.

"Thank you for the invitation, but I will not take part in a meeting for photo opportunity and public relations purposes while my friends are dying in the Hamas tunnels in Gaza," wrote Moses, whose ex-husband Gadi is still being held captive. "I saw them alive in captivity with my own eyes, and now - due to the second abandonment since October 7 - we are getting them back in coffins."

She added, "In light of the reports of yet another thwarting of a deal on your part for the release of the hostages, I see no reason to come to a meeting with someone who proves by his actions that the release of the hostages is not at the top of his list of priorities and abandons them to their deaths."

"I would be happy to meet with you at the event welcoming the 109 hostages upon their return to their families," concluded Moses.