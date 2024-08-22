Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya, aged 19, from Ashkelon, a soldier from the 46th Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF cleared for publication on Thursday evening.

Nechemya was killed in an anti-tank missile attack in the Rafah area.

695 IDF soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the war, 331 in the IDF's ground operation in Gaza. In addition, since the beginning of the war, 4,349 soldiers have been injured - of which 21 are still hospitalized in serious condition, 172 in moderate condition and three in light condition.