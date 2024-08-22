Noa Argamani spoke about the violence she experienced in captivity during a meeting with G7 diplomats, held in Tokyo.

"Every night I would fall asleep thinking that this might be the last night of my life," said Argamani, who was rescued from captivity in Operation Arnon. "There are nights and days when you constantly hear the bombings and think that this is going to be your last day."

About the period of captivity Argamani said: "I lost a lot of weight. We drank less than half a liter of water a day and there were days when we were not allowed to drink at all." She described the violence she experienced in captivity: “They beat me all over my body.”

"Avinatan, my boyfriend, is still there, and we need to bring them back before it is too late. We don't want to lose more people than those we've already lost," she said.