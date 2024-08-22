The world is getting a taste of what yado bakol means. This description of Yishmael in the Torah is coming into view with clarity. The U.S. is still an innocent country and likely not used to entrances to airports being blocked, bridges coming to a halt and a loud presence at almost every major gathering.

Let's let's face it - they are loud and in your face, yado bakol.

Jew and non-Jew alike easily see what the Zohar said, that Yishmael will torture us at the end of times.

There must be great concern, however that the Democrat party is sympathizing with their views. They are tuning in to Yishael's waveband on full volume and it's dangerous.

Rabbi Kessin, a musmach of Rav Moshe Feinstein, and world renowned speaker has his pulse on current events. Interestingly, he notes that Trump is tov she'be'Esav. He represents the good part of Esav, the part that can bring western civilization back to its glory.

When you listen to Trump, you see the accuracy in Rabbi Kessin's words. He has a strong belief in G-d and in doing what's right. He's against abortion, as he sees it as murder. He's fiscally conservative, which can restore the economy. He's able to se the truth in every situation and stick to it. He has a strong ethical backbone.

He sees the danger and falsehoods in the Yishmaelim and pays no heed to their noise.

Everyone talks about the Messianic age as being a process. We're certainly within that process. There's room for heroes to be made and Trump can be one of those heroes. The Talmud talks of the notion that this world is olam ha'shecker, a world of falsehood. Nothing proves that more than the changes in the Democrat party.