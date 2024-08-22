Malka Ben-David is a mother of two from Northern Israel, who was forced to leave her job and home behind when the war began. Together with her family, she has relocated to Jerusalem, however, her children have had an extremely hard time acclimating to the big city.

The war was the second blow for the Ben-Davids, as Malka has been battling a serious blood illness for the past 3 years. The third blow came recently when they ran out of funds to pay for treatment, due to their lack of income because of the war. Treatment is critical to conquer the illness, and if they stop short, her life will be at risk.

Malka is terrified of stopping treatment and has been consumed by thoughts of her children, Sara (7) and Yitzchak (2). “I keep thinking about my young children, whose lives were torn apart by my illness and then the war. They are so unsettled and confused, lost in this big city and far from home. They need a healthy mother!”

Now in a foreign city with no support system, they have turned to the public to help pay for treatment. In an emotional letter to the public, Malka wrote, “Please help me pay for continued treatment, so I can fight this illness and make a complete recovery. Please don’t let me and my children become another victim of this war.”

The refugee family needs a total of $100,000, which they have no way to pay. To help Malka Ben-David continue her life-saving treatment, you can contribute on this page.

DONATE HERE TO SPONSOR MALKA’S TREATMENT