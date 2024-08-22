In an inspiring moment, 200 North Americans made Aliyah on Thursday, on five different group Aliyah flights, breaking records and setting the stage for an extraordinary week of Aliyah. Facilitated by Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, this day marks the highest number of Olim to arrive on a single day this year.

Over the course of the week (August 20-28), 600 newcomers will make Israel their new home, on 14 group Aliyah flights, offered by Nefesh B’Nefesh. This latest wave of immigrants is part of a larger movement that has seen 2,000 Olim, ranging in age from just 2 months old to 97 years old, embark on their journey to Israel this summer.

The new citizens hail from a diverse array of states and provinces across the US and Canada, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Ontario. Their destinations within Israel are equally varied, with many planning to move to Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Modi’in, Ra’anana, Tel Aviv-Yafo, and other vibrant communities. They bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise across professions, from doctors and medical professionals to lawyers, accountants, software engineers, national service volunteers, and beyond. Of the summer newcomers, 510 children will be ready to start school in Israel this September, marking the beginning of their own incredible Aliyah journeys.

"We are in the midst of a blessed month, of witnessing an impressive increase in Aliyah from around the world, despite this complex period of conflict in the north and south. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the new Olim who arrived today and over the last week from North America, driven by a strong desire to become an integral part of the Zionist story, said Minister of Aliyah and Integration MK Ofir Sofer. “I am filled with renewed excitement each and every time I come to welcome the newcomers. The entire nation of Israel shares in this excitement, and we all feel the Zionist spirit and the tremendous support from the Diaspora Jewish communities. We are continuing to work with full vigor to encourage Aliyah and enhance the integration process, with various programs that are assisting Olim and which will help inspire thousands more to take this significant step."

"As we witness and celebrate the hundreds of Olim arriving on flight after flight this summer, undeterred by the current situation, we see the exquisite expression of hope, optimism, solidarity, and faith,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “This remarkable influx not only highlights their unwavering commitment to the State of Israel, but also underscores the incomparable spirit and unbreakable bond of the Jewish people worldwide to the State of Israel."

"The new Olim bring hope to Israel. When I look at the infants to the elderly, I see the immense strength of the Jewish people. Their very presence expresses an unconditional love for the State of Israel, said Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Maj-Gen (res.) Doron Almog. “They choose to come and strengthen us, especially now, during these challenging times of war. They are the ones who serve as a source of strength and courage for us all. We welcome them with both open arms and endless love."

“The Zionist vision is being realized, particularly during these challenging times as Israel endures a prolonged conflict. Hundreds of new Olim (immigrants moving to Israel) now recognize more than ever that Israel is the safest place for all Jews around the world,”said KKL-JNF Chairwoman Ifat Ovadia Luski. “By making Aliyah, they have embraced the ultimate expression of Zionism. KKL-JNF, alongside Nefesh B'Nefesh, is committed to supporting all the Olim as they integrate into Israeli society. We are confident that today’s Olim will play a crucial role in strengthening the communities where they will establish their homes, both in the South and North of Israel.